OIC chooses first female Goodwill Ambassador

  • Friday 09, March 2018 in 7:32 PM
  • Dr. Al-Othaimeen congratulates Lalla Meryem as the first OIC Goodwill Ambassador
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, has chosen Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco as the first OIC Goodwill Ambassador to contribute in implementing the objectives of the organisation and its member states in empowering women and preserving family and marriage as well as supporting OIC endeavors in these domains.
The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, handed Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco credentials designating her as the first OIC Goodwill Ambassador, on the sidelines of the International Woman Day in Marrakesh, Morocco.
 
The designation of Princess Lalla Meryem, with the special mission to help promote women empowerment, advocate the values of family and marriage, and combat early marriage of girls, was by virtue of a Resolution of the 43rd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.