OIC chooses first female Goodwill Ambassador

The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, handed Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco credentials designating her as the first OIC Goodwill Ambassador, on the sidelines of the International Woman Day in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The designation of Princess Lalla Meryem, with the special mission to help promote women empowerment, advocate the values of family and marriage, and combat early marriage of girls, was by virtue of a Resolution of the 43rd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.