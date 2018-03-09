Fighting forced postponement of U.N. relief convoy to Douma

"The United Nations continues to receive reports of escalating fighting in East Ghouta and shelling on Damascus," U.N. Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said. The ongoing hostilities, he said, are endangering civilians and preventing humanitarian assistance from reaching hundreds of thousands of people in need, including thousands of vulnerable children.

"The complete assistance to reach a total of 70,000 people in Douma, including medical and health supplies, still needs to be delivered," he explained.