Arab Quartet Committee condemns Iran’s intervention in affairs of Arab countries

In a press statement issued at the end of its meeting Thursday at the headquarters of the Arab League, which was headed by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, the Committee expressed its deep concerns about Iran’s efforts to incite sectarian hatred in some Arab countries, including its support for and arming of terrorist militias, which will result in chaos and instability in the region, threaten Arab national security, and hinder regional and international efforts to peacefully solve regional issues and crises. The committee called on Iran to cease these actions.

The committee also condemned Iran’s ongoing support for terrorist and subversive acts in Arab countries, including the ballistic missile attacks from Yemen against Saudi Arabia, which is a severe violation of the United Nations, UN, Security Council Resolution No. 6216 that stipulates the necessity of ceasing the arming of militias.

The Committee confirmed its support for the procedures undertaken by Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to confront these aggressive acts and protect their security and stability.

The Committee denounced the subversive actions against Bahrain and the intervention in its internal affairs, and stressed that the country’s security forces has foiled several terrorist plots and arrested 116 terrorists who belong to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards and its foreign arms, including the terrorist groups, ‘Assaeb Ahl al-Haq’ and ‘Hezbollah’, which trained, funded and supplied terrorists with weapons and explosive devices, to conduct a series of terrorist acts and threaten the security and stability of Bahrain and its economy.

The Committee expressed its concern about Iran’s lack of commitment to the "Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," which aims to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons in the future, especially in light of its hostile policies towards the region while stressing the necessity of monitoring this issue.

The Committee also condemned the ongoing development of Iran’s ballistic missile programme and highlighted the fact that the Houthi militias launched missiles manufactured in Iran that targeted cities and villages in Saudi Arabia, constituting a serious threat to the region’s security and stability.

The Committee highlighted the importance of Iran’s commitment to implementing the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2231, which relates to its missile programme while affirmed the necessity of applying an effective mechanism to monitor the implementation of the agreement, as well as the inspection, control and resumption of sanctions if Iran violates its obligations.

It also highlighted the importance of Iran’s commitment to nuclear safety and regional environmental conventions, as well as any resolution that prohibits it from performing ballistic tests and developing long-range missiles and missiles that are capable of carrying nuclear warheads.