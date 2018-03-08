Egyptian President affirms keenness to ensure Gulf security

  • Thursday 08, March 2018 in 10:29 PM
  • Egyptian President during his meeting with Bahrain’s FM
    Egyptian President during his meeting with Bahrain’s FM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt has affirmed his country's keenness to guarantee the security and stability of the Gulf region as it is an integral part of Egypt's national security.
This came during a meeting between President el-Sisi and Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, during which they discussed a number of regional issues of mutual concern, especially regarding ways to strengthen joint efforts to combat terrorism.
 
According to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency, the meeting reviewed the ongoing efforts to reach political settlement to the crises witnessed by some countries in the region in a way that preserves territorial integrity and protects their peoples.