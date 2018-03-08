Egyptian President affirms keenness to ensure Gulf security

This came during a meeting between President el-Sisi and Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, during which they discussed a number of regional issues of mutual concern, especially regarding ways to strengthen joint efforts to combat terrorism.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency, the meeting reviewed the ongoing efforts to reach political settlement to the crises witnessed by some countries in the region in a way that preserves territorial integrity and protects their peoples.