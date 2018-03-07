Arab Coalition Forces destroy military vehicles, explosives plant in Yemen

The Arab Coalition Forces, led by Saudi Arabia, have destroyed on Wednesday nine military vehicles and an explosives plant belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militias in the Zabid and Al Tahyata districts of Yemen's Red Sea Coast.



Arab Coalition fighters attacked Houthi military reinforcements on farms east of Al Jarahi, which resulted in the death of 60 Houthi rebels.



The Iran-backed Houthis suffered heavy human loss and equipment damage as a result of the Arab Coalition raids.

The air raids continue to launch in an effort to destroy Houthi military reinforcements and vehicles along the Red Sea Coast, as well as prevent Houthi militias from infiltrating liberated areas in Yemen.



The UAE Armed Forces continue to provide military and logistical support for land, air and sea operations in support of brotherly Yemen to rid them of the terrorist Iranian plan being implemented through the Houthi militias.

These efforts are in line with the basic humanitarian operations necessary to support the people of Yemen to overcome the current difficult circumstances. The humanitarian efforts focus on providing immediate relief, in addition to reconstruction projects in the liberated areas.