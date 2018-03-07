With support of Arab Coalition Forces, 'Operation Sweeping Torrent' begins to cleanse Abyan of Al-Qaeda

The Security Belt Forces carried out a well-prepared military plan, including raids on terrorist elements, to drive Al-Qaeda from Al-Muhfad Directorate, the largest remaining stronghold of the organisation. It has training camps in mountains in the area.



During the operation, an Al Qaeda leader, Abu Mohsen Basabreen, was killed in fighting with Security Belt Forces, while two other prominent figures on the wanted list were captured.



The terrorist elements suffered heavy losses in equipment and lives.



With the support of the Arab Coalition forces, the Security Belt Forces were able to storm a number of Al Qaeda hideouts in both sites in both Muhafad and Wadi Hamara.



The population of Abyan Governorate extended thanks and appreciation to the Arab Coalition forces, especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE for providing all kinds of support in the battle against the remaining terrorist elements.