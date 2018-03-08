Arab foreign ministers affirm continued support for legitimacy in Yemen

This came in a resolution entitled "Developments of situation in Yemen" issued at the end of the 149th regular session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level this evening, under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia.



The ministers backed the measures taken by the legitimate government of Yemen aimed at ending the coup and restoring security and stability to all Yemeni governorates.



The council underlined commitment to preserve Yemen's unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and reiterated rejection of any interference in its internal affairs.