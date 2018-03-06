Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss relations

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, during a telephone conversation, King Salman renewed the Kingdom's support for Iraq's unity, development and stability and the need for all to adhere to the Iraqi constitution for the benefit of Iraq and its people. He also stressed the depth of relations between the two countries and their peoples.
For his part, the Iraqi Prime Minister expressed the importance of bolstering relations between the two countries.
