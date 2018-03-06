Saudi Crown Prince meets Pope Tawadros II

  • Tuesday 06, March 2018 in 9:51 AM
  • During the meeting
    During the meeting
Sharjah 24 - SPA: Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, met on Monday with Pope Twadros II, in the presence of the official delegation accompanying the Saudi Crown Prince.

During the meeting, they discussed the brotherly relations between the kingdom and Egypt and they stressed the importance of the role of different religions and cultures in promoting tolerance, renouncing violence, extremism, terrorism, achieving security, and peace for the peoples of the region and world.

The Saudi Crown Prince paid tribute to the role of the Copts in stabilising Egypt and standing with the issues of the Arab and Islamic nation.