Saudi Crown Prince meets Pope Tawadros II

During the meeting, they discussed the brotherly relations between the kingdom and Egypt and they stressed the importance of the role of different religions and cultures in promoting tolerance, renouncing violence, extremism, terrorism, achieving security, and peace for the peoples of the region and world.
The Saudi Crown Prince paid tribute to the role of the Copts in stabilising Egypt and standing with the issues of the Arab and Islamic nation.
During the meeting, they discussed the brotherly relations between the kingdom and Egypt and they stressed the importance of the role of different religions and cultures in promoting tolerance, renouncing violence, extremism, terrorism, achieving security, and peace for the peoples of the region and world.