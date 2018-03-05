First aid convoys reach Syria's Ghouta

According to Reuters, a World Health Organisation, WHO, official said government authorities had stripped most medical material from UN vehicles, preventing surgical kits, insulin, dialysis equipment and other supplies from reaching the enclave of 400,000 people.

Reuters went on to quote the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, as saying that the death toll from the offensive had exceeded 700 people in two weeks of intense bombardment on the densely populated region of farmland and towns.