First aid convoys reach Syria's Ghouta

  • Monday 05, March 2018 in 2:31 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Aid convoys reached a crossing point into Syria's eastern Ghouta on Monday, a witness said, bringing the first relief to the besieged enclave since one of the deadliest government assaults of the seven-year war began two weeks ago.

According to Reuters, a World Health Organisation, WHO, official said government authorities had stripped most medical material from UN vehicles, preventing surgical kits, insulin, dialysis equipment and other supplies from reaching the enclave of 400,000 people.

Reuters went on to quote the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, as saying that the death toll from the offensive had exceeded 700 people in two weeks of intense bombardment on the densely populated region of farmland and towns.