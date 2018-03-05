Egypt and Saudi Arabia sign number of agreements

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the agreements cover cooperation in the fields of environmental protection and pollution reduction. Also, one of the agreements covers an amendment of the agreement to establish a Saudi-Egyptian fund for investment and an MoU on the activation of the fund between the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the Egyptian Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation.



SPA also added that the two parties signed an executive programme for joint cooperation to encourage investment between the Egyptian General Authority for Investment and Free Zones and its Saudi counterpart.