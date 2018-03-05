Yemeni Government urges international community to stop Iran's arms export to Houthis

"The Houthi militias which are backed by Iran works at every level to prevent a sustainable peace in the country," Abdulmalik Al-Mekhlafi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Yemen, said during a meeting with Matthew Tueller, US Ambassador to Yemen.



Al-Mekhlafi reiterated the legitimate government's commitment to the outcome of the national dialogue, the GCC initiative and its implementation mechanism as well as UN resolution 2216.



He also reaffirmed the Yemeni government's support of all UN efforts, as well as proposals tabled during the talks that were held in Kuwait.

Mr. Tueller reiterated the US support for the legitimate government in Yemen in the face of threats and challenges.