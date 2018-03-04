Syrians flee government advances in eastern Ghouta

A commander in the military alliance that backs President Bashar AL Assad said government forces needed to advance just a few more kilometres (miles) into the enclave to split it in two.

A U.N. humanitarian official said 400,000 people in eastern Ghouta were being subjected to unacceptable "collective punishment", and called for the implementation of a 30-day ceasefire demanded by the U.N. Security Council.

With the war entering its eighth year, capturing the eastern Ghouta area would be a major victory for Assad, who has steadily recovered control of rebellious areas with military support from Russia and Iran.

The multi-sided Syrian war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people since 2011, has escalated on several fronts this year, as the collapse of ‘Daesh’ has given way to other conflicts between Syrian and international parties.

Turkey, backed by allied Syrian militias, has gained ground in recent days against the Kurdish YPG militia in an offensive it is waging in northwestern Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the advances threaten to encircle Afrin city, where 1 million people are estimated to live.

The eastern Ghouta offensive is one of the deadliest of the war. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says shelling and air strikes have killed 659 people there since Feb. 18, while rebel shelling of Damascus has killed 27.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based organisation which reports on the war, estimated that between 300 to 400 families - roughly several thousand people - had fled areas seized by government forces since Saturday.

The Syrian army said it had been attacking rebel positions for the last two days in response to shelling of Damascus and had recovered control of farmland and towns.

With no sign of meaningful Western pressure to halt the offensive, eastern Ghouta appears on course to meet the same fate as other rebel areas retaken by Assad.

U.N. regional humanitarian coordinator Panos Moumtzis said violence has escalated in eastern Ghouta, and also noted that mortars fired into Damascus had killed and injured scores of civilians.

A U.N. official in Syria told Reuters a humanitarian convoy carrying life-saving supplies from U.N. and other aid agencies would not enter eastern Ghouta as had been planned on Sunday, citing a lack of permission.

Russia has called for daily, five-hour humanitarian ceasefires to allow for aid deliveries and evacuations of civilians and wounded. No aid has been delivered however, and the U.S. State Department has called the Russian plan a "joke".