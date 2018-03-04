Palestinian in Gaza killed by Israeli occupation’s army fire

A spokeswoman for the Israeli occupation army said soldiers opened fire at a Palestinian man who had entered a "banned zone" near Gaza's border with Israeli occupation, but gave no further details.
The health ministry identified the farmer as 59-year-old Mohammed Abu Jumaa.
The area around the border fence between Gaza and Israeli occupation is the scene of frequent demonstrations by Palestinians to protest the Israeli occupation blockade of the enclave.
