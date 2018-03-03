116 suspects arrested in counter-terror operations in Bahrain

The individuals arrested are suspected of a range of terror crimes, including planning and executing terror attacks as well as manufacturing, storing and transporting explosive devices, according to a Bahraini Ministry of Interior statement, carried by the Bahrain News Agency, on Saturday.



Comprehensive investigations have revealed that the suspected terrorists were members of a network formed and supported by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC). The network was planning to target Bahraini officials, members of the security authorities and vital oil installations, with the objective of disturbing public security and harming the national economy. As a result of the investigations, security forces were able to disrupt the network’s activities and limit the movements of terrorist operatives.



By providing material, recruitment and training support to terrorists, the IRGC and its affiliates, including the Asaib Ahl al-Haq (League of Righteous People) in Iraq and Hezbollah in Lebanon, are directly responsible for the intensification of terrorist activity in Bahrain. The investigations revealed that terror cells within the network were operating under the supervision of IRGC-affiliated groups and fugitive terrorist leaders in Iran, Iraq and Lebanon.



The main terrorist leaders include Aqeel Al Sari, Murtadha Al Sindi and Qassim Al Muamen. All are responsible for recruiting terrorists in Bahrain, arranging firearms and explosives training for terrorists, establishing secret warehouses and hideouts, and supplying terrorist groups with funding, firearms and explosives to carry out attacks.



The investigation also revealed that 48 of the 116 suspected terrorists arrested had received training at IRGC facilities in Iran and their affiliated locations in Iraq and Lebanon.

The statement said that the terrorist groups within the network were responsible for organising warehouses to store weapons and explosives, monitoring potential locations for terrorist attacks; transporting and distributing cash and explosives; manufacturing explosives and executing terrorist attacks.



The investigations also led to the discovery of a number of sites used to manufacture and store explosives intended to be used for terrorist attacks. The crime scene team classified the seized items, including around 42kg of high-grade C4 and TNT; more than 757kg of urea nitrate; kalashnikovs, pistols, ammunition and detonators; magnetic bombs and grenades; anti-personnel explosives as well as devices which can pierce armoured vehicles; vehicles used for transporting explosives; and four fragmentation bombs which can be launched through an RPG and used to destroy light armoured vehicles.

An examination by the forensic lab showed that three of the bombs matched the specifications of the PG7 manufactured by the Iranian ordnance factories The General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science has referred the case to the Public Prosecutor, said the statement.