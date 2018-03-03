Yemenis stage protest in Geneva

A statement issued by the Yemeni Alliance's Protest said that the three and a half years that passed since the war began in Yemen after the Houthi militias took control of the capital Sana'a, have left the Yemeni people exhausted.



The war destroyed Yemen's economic and social infrastructure and created obstacles before the public freedoms that Yemeni people have been strongly seeking to achieve for seven decades, said the statement, which was carried by the Saudi Press Agency.



The alliance called on the UN Secretary-General's envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to keep in mind the tragic humanitarian situation would be the key factor for achieving sustainable peace process in Yemen.