Monitor: Turkish airstrikes kill 14 pro-Syrian government fighters

Smoke is seen rising from an area in Afrin

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the overnight strikes targeted two posts of the pro-Syrian government forces in the village of Jama in the northern section of Afrin.

The Turkish government has been conducting a military operation in and around Afrin since January 20, saying the region's People's Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militia.

Afrin is located close to Syria's border with Turkey.

YPG sources confirmed the Turkish bombardment and said the death toll could increase due to an unspecified number of seriously injured fighters.