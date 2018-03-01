Rehabilitation programme to reintegrate Yemeni prisoners

In his remarks on the occasion, Shai'a said that the project, carried out by the Civil Democratic Alliance in Yemen, aims to provide psychological rehabilitation for the prisoners to restore their self-confidence, become positive contributors to their community and begin a new chapter in their post - imprisonemnt life.

Lieutenant Saleh Al-Maqf'ai, Deputy Director of Mansoura Prison, said, "The one-year psychological programme includes awareness and educative lectures conducted by professors specialising in psychology and sociology."

Religious scholars will also deliver lectures as part of the programme, through which prisoners will be able to involve themselves more efficiently in the society, Al-Maqf'ai added.