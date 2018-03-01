120 Houthis killed in Hayes, Yemen in two days

Yemeni military and medical sources have reported clashes between the Yemeni resistance and the UAE forces and the Houthis southeast of the Al Jarahi and Al Hamili area, adding that air raids have targeted militia forces in the districts of Zubaid, Al Jarahi and Tahita. Heavy Houthi casualties and damage to vehicles and military equipment have been inflicted.

Arab Coalition fighters supported by the UAE Forces attacked Houthi military reinforcements on farms east of Al Jarahi, where they were taking shelter, while air raids continue to be launched in Jebel Ras against Houthis trying to infiltrate southeast of the Al Jarahi area. Houthi units have fired Katyusha rockets at residents of Al Khawkhah District from Al Denin village, but without any injuries being caused.

The Coalition also continues to launch air raids to destroy Houthi military reinforcements and vehicles along the Red Sea Coast.

The UAE Armed Forces continue to provide military and logistical support for land, air and sea operations in support of brotherly Yemen to rid them of the terrorist Iranian plan being implemented through the Houthi militias.

These efforts are in line with the basic humanitarian operations necessary to support the people of Yemen to overcome the current difficult circumstances. The humanitarian efforts focus on providing immediate relief, in addition to reconstruction projects in the liberated areas.

The liberation of the Hayes Directorate and the progress being made towards the north of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast is a step on the road to a comprehensive liberation.