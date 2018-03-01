King Salman receives Lebanese Prime Minister

Sharjah 24 – SPA: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received at Al-Yamamah palace on Wednesday the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon Saad Al-Hariri.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and latest developments at the Lebanese arena.

The audience was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, Minister of State, Cabinet‘s Member Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Advisor at the Royal Court Nizar bin Sulaiman Al-Alula, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid bin Mohammed Al-Yaqoub, and Lebanese Ambassador to the Kingdom Fawzi Kabara.