Coalition Forces in Support of Legitimacy in Yemen welcome new UN envoy

In a weekly press conference held in Riyadh today and reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Al-Malki said the former envoy's serious endeavors to bring about peace to the embattled country were in most cases derailed to impasse by armed Houthi militias' intransigence and ignorance of the international regulations and laws.



Through a video presentation with some pictures, Al-Malki highlighted the flow of humanitarian aid within the comprehensive humanitarian operations in Yemen in the recent period, confirming that there were some initiatives within the comprehensive humanitarian operations in Yemen, including 69 convoys heading to Alwadia port where the assistance is distributed in Yemen.



The Spokesman added that there are six initiatives for treatment of the injured as well as the rehabilitation of children, adding that the number of clearance has, since the beginning of the military operations, reached about 18,991 clearance with 50 clearance for maritime vessels laden with relief and medical aid as well as fuel. He pointed out that all 22 land, air and sea ports are operating with full capacity.

He added that the air clearance reached about 87 for flights heading for four Yemeni airports where the number of passengers reached about 8000 from and to Yemen, affirming that the land ports are granted eleven clearances.



Al-Malki stressed that the Iran-backed Houthi militias continue to recruit children in a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law article no. 77 and no. 87.

The Spokesperson disclosed that the Houthi terrorism moves children from schools to field battles, calling upon the families to commit and maintain their children.