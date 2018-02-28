32 Houthis killed in Hayes, Yemen

The clashes and strikes concentrated in Al Hamili, an area northeast of the Khalid bin Al Walid camp, with aerial attacks targeting Houthi military vehicles and motorcycles as they attempted to infiltrate southeast of the Al Jarahi area.

Arab Coalition fighters attacked Houthi military reinforcements on farms east of Al Jarahi, where they were taking shelter, and continue to launch air raids in an effort to destroy Houthi military reinforcements and vehicles along the Red Sea Coast.

Continuous raids also targeted militias forces in the districts of Zubaid, Jebel Ras and Al Jarahi, where the Houthis suffered heavy human loss and equipment damage.

Following the air raids, the Yemeni resistance, backed by the UAE forces, made new progress southeast of Al Jarahi on the border with Jebel Ras.

The UAE Armed Forces continue to provide military and logistical support for land, air and sea operations in support of brotherly Yemen to rid them of the terrorist Iranian plan being implemented through the Houthi militias.

These efforts are in line with the basic humanitarian operations necessary to support the people of Yemen to overcome the current difficult circumstances. The humanitarian efforts focus on providing immediate relief, in addition to reconstruction projects in the liberated areas.