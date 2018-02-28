UNHCR, KSRelief sign agreement to support displaced people in Yemen

The agreement which was signed by Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSRelief, and Khaled Khalifa, Regional Representative of UNHCR to the GCC Countries, aims to support and provide emergency relief for nearly 126,000 displaced Yemenis, such as rental subsidies, core-relief items, and shelter kits.



The agreement comes in line with a wider cooperation between UNHCR and King Salman’s Centre to provide humanitarian relief in response to the Yemeni emergency situation, bringing the total contributions made by KSRelief to US$42 Million.



With over 20 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, and some two million internally displaced persons living in desperate conditions, away from home and deprived of basic needs, UNHCR has been working alongside its partners to provide emergency assistance and protection services to vulnerable Yemenis, in order to alleviate the suffering of displaced men, women and children affected by the conflict.