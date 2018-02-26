Arab Coalition aircraft destroy Katyusha rocket base in Heis, Yemen

The aircraft, which targeted the militia’s military bases in Al Jarrahi, killed 20 militants, wounded many others and destroyed a Katyusha rocket base.

The raids resulted in the loss of life and equipment among the militias while the legitimate Yemeni Armed Forces prevented their attempts to infiltrate the country’s liberated areas.

Arab Coalition aircraft are continuing to conduct air raids against the militias and destroy their military bases and equipment in the Red Sea Coast.

The UAE Armed Forces, as part of the Arab Coalition Forces, is providing military and logistical support to land, air and maritime operations, as well as clearing liberated areas of remaining militants, to support Yemen in countering Iran’s plan, which it is being carried out by the militias.

The country’s liberation is continuing, along with basic and essential humanitarian operations, to provide relief to Yemenis and help them overcome their difficult conditions. The liberation is also being supported by the clearing out of remaining militants, along with the launch of rehabilitation projects to restore normal living conditions to the country.

The liberation of Heis and the advance north towards the Red Sea Coast of Yemen is a vital step in the country’s total liberation, through which the Arab Coalition Forces have dealt a fatal blow to the Iranian-backed coup in Yemen.