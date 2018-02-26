OIC welcomes UNSC resolution on Syria

In a press statement, OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, expressed hopes the UNSC resolution would be a significant development towards a permanent ceasefire and a peaceful solution to the seven-year civil conflict.



Al-Othaimeen stressed the need for full commitment to the provisions of the resolution to end the suffering of the Syrian people especially in the eastern Ghouta district in Damascus, which had been heavily bombarded during the past days.