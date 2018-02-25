Yemeni Armed Forces liberate Al Nakhash mountains

Yemeni military sources confirmed the deaths of 20 militants during the battles, while Arab Coalition aircraft bombed militia vehicles near Naham, which resulted in deaths and injuries.



The battles between the Yemeni Armed Forces and the Houthi militias in Nasi’ District in Al Bayda' Governorate were concentrated around the area of A’ashar at the Nati’ front, which is east of the governorate.



Arab Coalition aircraft also targeted Houthi military reinforcements in Shaab Al Musawah and destroyed equipment belonging to them, as well as a militia base at Al Dhahr, Nati’.

Yemeni naval forces also scuppered an attempt by the militias to plant naval mines around the coast of Midi District in Hajjah Governorate.



A Yemeni military source said that Yemeni naval forces targeted boats that were used by the militias in attempting to plant the naval mines, some 30 nautical miles from the coast of Midi, which resulted in the deaths of several specialists in planting mines and the capture of a boat.

The UAE Armed Forces, as part of the Arab Coalition Forces, is providing military and logistical support to land, air and maritime operations, as well as clearing liberated areas of remaining militants, to support Yemen in countering Iran’s plan, which it is being carried out by the militias.



The country’s liberation is continuing, along with basic and essential humanitarian operations, to provide relief to Yemenis and help them overcome their difficult conditions. The liberation is also being supported by the clearing out of remaining militants, along with the launch of rehabilitation projects to restore normal living conditions to the country.