Palestinian martyred, two injured by Israeli occupation navy in Gaza sea

The Israeli occupation navy claimed that the boat strayed from a permitted fishing area in the northern Gaza Strip. But the Gaza fishermen's union said the boat was targeted as it was making its way back to Gaza, and Nizar Ayyash, the secretary of the Gaza Fishermen's Syndicate, said in a statement that the men did not violate the maritime limit.

"Israeli occupation forces targeted a Palestinian fishing boat which was on the way back to Gaza shore, which led to the death of one fisherman and wounding two others," the fishermen's union said.

Fishing is one of the biggest industries in the Gaza Strip, a coastal enclave of almost 2 million inhabitants.