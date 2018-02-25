Houthis send prisoners in Hodeidah to battle fronts

According to Yemeni military sources, the militias released the prisoners to boost the ranks of their fighters, after suffering heavy losses in lives and equipment during battles along the country’s Red Sea Coast. The militias sent the prisoners to the battle fronts after supplying them with weapons, the sources added.

The militias also released hundreds of prisoners from prisons in Sana’a and sent them to various battles, where they suffered consecutive defeats against the Yemeni resistance.

The UAE Armed Forces, as part of the Arab Coalition Forces led by Saudi Arabia, is providing military support and logistical assistance to ground, air and maritime operations, to support Yemen.

The military operations to liberate the country are continuing, along with humanitarian operations that aim to support the Yemeni people and help them overcome their difficult living conditions.