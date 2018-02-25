60 Houthis killed in Yemen

According to Yemeni military sources,14 Houthis were killed on Saturday evening in clashes north of Hayes and Al Hamili, while the resistance also blocked an attempt by Houthi militia forces to infiltrate the Al Qataba area, between Al Khawkha and Al Tahtiya.

Also, 46 Houthi militiamen were killed on the Red Sea Coast front Saturday in clashes with the Yemeni resistance and as a result of aerial attacks. The clashes were concentrated at the crossroads of Al Jarahi and Jebel Ras and in Al Sha'ab, north of Hayes.

Arab Coalition fighters attacked Houthi military reinforcements on farms east of Al Jarahi, where they were taking shelter, as well as Houthi troops in Jebel Ras heading towards Al Jarahi.

Coalition forces continue to launch air raids in an effort to destroy Houthi military reinforcements and vehicles along the Red Sea Coast.

The UAE Armed Forces continue to provide military and logistical support for land, air and sea operations in support of brotherly Yemen to rid them of the terrorist Iranian plan being implemented through the Houthi militias.

These efforts are in line with the basic humanitarian operations necessary to support the people of Yemen to overcome the current difficult circumstances. The humanitarian efforts focus on providing immediate relief in addition to reconstruction projects in the liberated areas.