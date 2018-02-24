46 Iranian-backed Houthi militants killed in Yemen's Red Sea coast front

According to sources, the Arab Coalition's fighters launched air strikes on the farms used by the militias east of Al Jarahi. They also bombed reinforcements that were heading to the militias in Al Jarahi.

The Iranian-backed Houthi militants moved the bodies of those killed and the wounded fighters to Al Alfi Military Hospital, the 22nd May Hospital, and the General Hospital in Zubaid.

The source added that the Arab Coalition continued their strikes on the Houthi pockets in the Red Sea coastal areas of Yemen.

The UAE Armed Forces provide fire and logistical support to the land, air and naval operations of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition forces to rid Yemen of the Iranian terrorist plot, executed by the Houthi militias. This support is also coupled with humanitarian operations to assist the Yemeni brothers who are enduring difficult conditions. The humanitarian efforts follow the liberation of the areas controlled by the militias and include rehabilitation programmes to bring life to normalcy in the liberated areas.

The liberation of Heis came as a crucial step in the road to liberating entire Yemen from the subversive Iranian agenda in the country.