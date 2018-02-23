Arab Coalition Forces continue attacks on Houthi militias in Red Sea Coast, Yemen

The Coalition's jet fighters also targeted military reinforcements pushed by the Houthi militias towards the Red Sea at Al-Jah junction near Al-Duraihami Directorate, killing 4 and injuring other 6.

While another air raid targeted two vehicles belonging to the Iranian Houthi militia in the Directorate of Saleef, killing 10 and injuring 7 others. The raids led to many losses of lives and equipment among the militias, as the legitimate forces blocked their attempts to infiltrate liberated areas.

The Arab Coalition Forces are continuing to launch air raids on the Iranian Houthi militia groups which destroyed military reinforcements and vehicles in the country's Red Sea Coast.

The UAE Armed Forces is also providing military and logistical support to ground, air and maritime operations, as part of the Arab Coalition Forces.

It is also performing a key role in supporting Yemen to eliminate the Iranian-backed Houthi militias, while the country’s liberation coincides with vital humanitarian operations that seek to rescue the Yemeni people and help them overcome their difficult conditions.

The liberation operations are then followed by getting rid of elements of the terrorist militias and providing rehabilitation projects to restore normalcy. The liberation of Heis Directorate and progress towards north Red Sea Coast have dealt a fatal blow to Iranian coup project in Yemen.