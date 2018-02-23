Arab Coalition missile defence system intercepts ballistic missiles fired on Marib by Houthi militias

A government source in Marib said that the Coalition's missile defence system destroyed the two missiles before they reached Marib.

Meanwhile, Yemeni army forces made progress in restoring new sites amid the mass escape of elements of the Iranian Houthi militia and the collapse of its ranks.

Also, Coalition jet fighters have succeeded, during an air strike, in destroying a ballistic missile launch pad of the Iranian Houthi militia near Hodeidah Airport, which was being prepared to launch a missile towards the city of Mocha.

The UAE Armed Forces, operating within the Saudi-led Arab Coalition Forces to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, continues to carry out fire, logistics and reconnaissance support operations for legitimate forces in Yemen as they progress on numerous fronts.