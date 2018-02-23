Qatar hiding behind a dark side that supports terrorism: Saudi FM

In his statement to members of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the European Parliament, Al Jubeir stressed that the nuclear agreement with Iran has many shortcomings and the international community must amend it.

Al Jubeir also confirmed that Saudi Arabia will support any agreement that prevents Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities, guarantees regular and effective inspections, and includes punitive measures if Tehran does not comply with the agreement. He again pointed out that the nuclear agreement needs to be amended.

"The Administration of the United States President, Donald Trump, and Saudi Arabia think that the inspection process of the nuclear agreement is weak and should include undeclared military sites. Inspections are limited to declared sites and this is not enough, because most of the sites associated with the Iranian nuclear programme have not been disclosed. For example, the site near Qom City," he added.

Speaking about Yemen, Al Jubeir confirmed that all ports and airports in Yemen are open and there is ongoing work to increase the capacity of a number of Yemeni ports, while pointing out that certain stories related to Yemen are false, including one in which the Houthi militias have detonated cranes, while some people have blamed the coalition.

"We believe in solutions based on Security Council Resolution 2254, and we believe that there should be a political process and a new constitution for Syria, as well as new elections. The solution in Syria is to stop the fighting and bring stability, and to deliver humanitarian aid," he said regarding the Syrian crisis.