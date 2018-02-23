OIC welcomes Palestinian peace plan

In a statement, OIC highlighted the need to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region, especially through the two-state solution based on relevant international resolutions and the Arab peace initiative.

The Organisation called on all concerned international parties to implement the proposals made in the Palestinian leader's speech, especially the holding of an international peace conference with the participation of all international partners and launching a multilateral political process within a specific time frame to resolve all final status issues and recognise the Palestinian State as a full member of the United Nations within the 1967 borders, with East Al Quds as its capital.

The statement said these proposals are in line with the vision and positions of the OIC and its commitment to support efforts of the international community to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.