UN Security Council set to vote on Syria ceasefire

It remained unclear whether Russia would resort to its veto to block the draft resolution.



The push for a vote came after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for a halt of the "war activities" in Eastern Ghouta, Syria's rebel enclave which has come under a fierce bombing campaign by government forces.



As the death toll from airstrikes escalated sharply, Guterres said life for the 400,000 civilians of Eastern Ghouta had become "hell on earth".



Russia called for an urgent council meeting on Thursday to discuss the crisis in Eastern Ghouta which Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia described as a "complex situation."

"There are terrorists there who the Syrian army is fighting and the terrorists are shelling Damascus," Nebenzia said.



"It's a complex situation and not just a one-way street," he said, according to remarks released by the Russian mission.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley shot back, saying it was "simply preposterous to claim that these attacks on civilians have anything to do with fighting terrorism."



"It's time to take immediate action in the hopes of saving the lives of the men, women, and children who are under attack by the Assad regime," she said in a statement.

The United States will support the draft resolution "as should every member of the council," Haley added.