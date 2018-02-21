Houthis kill child, injure Yemeni family in Heis district

A random missile fell on the house of the local family, which led to the injury of all its members and the destruction of their home, while the child was killed by the militias' snipers after they attacked one of the local houses.



The residential neighbourhoods of Heis District are still suffering from random artillery bombardment by the militias, with howitzers and mortar shells.



The Arab Coalition Forces backing the internationally recognised government of Yemen, are continuing their air raids against the rebels, destroying their military reinforcements and equipment, as part of the ongoing operations to clean the remaining pockets and expunge the coup perpetrators from their bastions in the areas located between Eastern Mocha and Heis districts.



The UAE Armed Forces, operating within the Arab Coalition, are providing military and logistics support to the ongoing land, air and sea operations, aimed at driving out the remaining Iran-affiliated militants from the liberated areas.

The battles of liberations are continuing coupled with basic and essential humanitarian operations, to provide relief to Yemenis, support them in surviving their difficult conditions and restore normalcy in the war-ravaged country. The liberation is also being followed up with battles to drive away the remaining militants from their pockets and strongholds.



The liberation of Heis and the advance north towards the Red Sea Coast of Yemen is a vital step in the country’s total liberation, through which the Arab Coalition Forces have dealt a fatal blow to the Iranian-backed coup in Yemen.