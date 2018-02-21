UK demands Syrian regime to stop bombardment of Eastern Ghouta

"We call on the regime and its backers to cease this campaign of violence, to protect civilians and allow rapid and unhindered humanitarian access," UK Minister for the Middle East and North Africa Alistair Burt warned in a press statement Tuesday.



Burt noted that the airstrikes, artillery and rocket attacks by pro-regime forces are at some of the most intense levels seen in the besieged area in years, leading to scores of civilian casualties.



He added that there are over 700 people need medical evacuation, but the regime continues to refuse to allow this.