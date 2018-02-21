Kuwait renews commitment to Palestine cause

Before taking up its non-permanent seat at UN Security Council earlier this year, the State of Kuwait considered support to Palestine question a main pillar in its foreign policy, Ambassador Al-Otaibi, the UNSC Chair for February, noted at a UNSC meeting on the situation in the Middle East.



He affirmed that Kuwait's principled stance stemmed from strong belief in the right of brotherly people of Palestine to establish an independent state with east Al Quds as its capital as per the provisions of the relevant UNSC resolutions.



“The Israeli occupation violations of the rights of the Palestinian people in the occupied territories continued unabated in contravention to the international humanitarian law and the UNSC resolutions,” he pointed out.



Also addressing the meeting were UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process Nikolay Mladenov and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.



Ambassador Al-Otaibi welcomed the participation of the UN Secretary-General and Palestinian President in the UNSC debate of the Palestinian question, which remained a common concern for the international community for more than five decades.