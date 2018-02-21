UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by Eastern Ghouta violence

  • Wednesday 21, February 2018 in 10:00 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said he was "deeply alarmed" by the escalating violence in Syria's Eastern Ghouta enclave after more than 100 civilians were killed in the second straight day of air strikes.
Guterres urged all sides to uphold the basic principles of humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.

"The secretary-general is deeply alarmed by the escalating situation in Eastern Ghouta and its devastating impact on civilians," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Syrian and Russian air strikes battered rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, killing at least 106 civilians including 19 children on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

On Monday, 127 Syrians were killed.