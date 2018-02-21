UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by Eastern Ghouta violence

Guterres urged all sides to uphold the basic principles of humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.



"The secretary-general is deeply alarmed by the escalating situation in Eastern Ghouta and its devastating impact on civilians," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.



Syrian and Russian air strikes battered rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, killing at least 106 civilians including 19 children on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



On Monday, 127 Syrians were killed.