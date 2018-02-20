Pro-Syrian government forces enter Afrin to aid Kurds against Turkey

Soon after the convoy of militia fighters - waving Syrian flags and brandishing weapons - entered Afrin, Syrian state media reported that Turkey had targeted them with shellfire.

The confrontation pits the Turkish army and allied Syrian rebel groups directly against the military alliance backing the government of President Bashar Al Assad, further scrambling northwest Syria's already messy battlefield.

Turkish state media reported that Turkish artillery had fired warning shots and forced the Syrian fighters back before they reached Afrin.

But Syrian television showed them passing through a checkpoint that bore the insignia of the Kurdish security force, some chanting "one Syria, one Syria", and driving further into the enclave.

Ankara's month-old offensive is aimed at driving the Kurdish YPG militia, which it sees as a big security threat on its border, from Afrin.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Tuesday he had headed off the deployment through a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.