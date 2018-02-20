Abbas calls for Mideast peace conference in rare U.N. speech

In a rare address to the U.N. Security Council, Abbas presented what he called a "peace plan" to revive the comatose Israeli occupation-Palestinian talks with new international mediation - in which the United States would have less weight.

"To solve the Palestine question, it is essential to establish a multilateral international mechanism emanating from an international conference," Abbas said.

President Donald Trump's decision to move the U.S. embassy to Al Quds infuriated the Palestinians, who declared that Washington could no longer play a role as lead mediator in the Middle East peace process.

Abbas put the blame for the failure of peace efforts squarely on Israeli occupation, saying it was "acting as a state above the law."

"It has transformed the occupation from a temporary situation as per international law into a situation of permanent settlement colonisation," he said.

Abbas said the conference should lead to full U.N. membership for the state of Palestine, mutual recognition of Israeli occupation and Palestine, and the creation of a new international mechanism to reach a final settlement.

The Palestinian leader immediately left the council chamber following his address.