77 dead as Syria enclave pounded ahead of expected ground assault

The escalation came as pro-government forces were also expected to enter the northern Kurdish-controlled enclave of Afrin, to take a stand against a month-old Turkish assault there.



As the United Nations decried the "senseless human suffering", a barrage of air strikes, rocket fire and artillery slammed into several towns across Eastern Ghouta on Monday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 20 children were among 77 civilians killed in the assault, while around 300 other people were wounded.



In a statement, it also accused regime ally Russia of seeking to "bury the political process" for a solution to the conflict.