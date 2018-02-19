UAE Embassy in Khartoum launches project to provide clothes for orphans, widows, students

The initiative aims to provide clothes to 6,000 widows, orphans and students from various areas of Khartoum, including the East Nile, Hatab, Geely in Khartoum Bahri, Ambada in Omdurman, and Hai Al Nasr in South Khartoum.



Rahma Fadel Al Shamsi, Advisor to the Mission in Sudan, said that the UAE, in line with its goals and standards of sustainable development and based on its desire to ease the suffering and limit poverty in Arab and Islamic communities, is launching initiatives for the Year of Zayed 2018 in many areas.



Several beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the UAE and the ERC, which have always supported orphans in Sudan with all types of financial support while praying for the UAE’s founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established its culture of giving and launched many initiatives in Sudan, with mercy and forgiveness.