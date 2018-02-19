Yemeni National Army deactivates 3,000 landmines, explosive devices in Baqim District, Sa'ada

  • Some of the Houthi’s mines planted in different parts of Yemen
Sharjah 24 – WAM: With support from the Arab Coalition Forces, led by Saudi Arabia, combat engineer units from the Yemeni National Army Forces have deactivated 3,000 landmines and explosive devices, which were planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militias in several areas of the Baqim District, in the Sa'ada Governorate of Yemen.

A Yemeni military source stated that the militias planted numerous landmines and explosive devices while explaining that over 1,000 more were deactivated in Mandaba. Their combat engineer teams were also able to detect 2,000 landmines and explosive devices in areas that they regained in Baqim, he added.

The source said that the landmines and explosive devices varied between individual landmines and those for standard and armoured vehicles while noting that the militias resorted to hiding landmines by disguising them as stones and natural objects, threatening the lives of civilians and slowing down their advance.

The UAE Armed Forces, as part of the Arab Coalition Forces, is providing military and logistical support to land, air and maritime operations, as well as clearing liberated areas of remaining militias, to support Yemen.

The liberation of Yemen continues along with the provision of basic and essential humanitarian relief to Yemenis and supporting them in overcoming their difficult conditions.