Turkey denies allegation of chemical attack in Syria

  • Monday 19, February 2018 in 9:06 AM
  • Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Sharjah24 – Reuters: Turkey never used chemical weapons in its operations in Syria, and takes the utmost care of civilians, its foreign minister said, after Syrian Kurdish forces and a monitoring group accused it of carrying out a gas attack in Syria’s Afrin region.

“It’s just a fabricated story. Turkey has never used any kind of chemical weapons,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters at the Munich Security Conference.

Cavusoglu dismissed the reports as propaganda by organizations close to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) that has waged a three-decade insurgency on Turkish soil.