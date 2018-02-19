Israeli occupation fire kills 2 in Gaza after blast wounds soldiers

The Saturday explosion and ensuing Israeli occupation air strikes marked one of the most serious escalations in the Hamas-ruled territory since the Islamist movement and Israel fought a war in 2014.



Israeli occupation’s army said it attacked "18 terror targets belonging to the Hamas terror organisation" in two waves of air strikes.



"Eight targets were attacked in a military compound near Deir el Balah, which belongs to the Hamas terror organisation, including weapon-manufacturing and training infrastructures," it said in a statement.



Two Palestinians were injured in air strikes which hit three bases belonging to Hamas in the east of the blockaded Gaza enclave, Palestinian sources said.

According to witnesses, the two dead Palestinians were shot by Israeli forces near the border on Saturday.