Hodeidah on way to liberation from Iranian-backed Houthis: President of Yemen

In a telephone call with the commander of the Tihami resistance Abdulrahman Hajar on Thursday, President Hadi said that bringing about a federal Yemen and restoring the legitimate state is a "one package option that could not be reversed despite difficulties and challenges," the agency reported, adding that Hadi drew attention to the sacrifices of the Yemeni people and the generous support of Arab coalition forces.

The commander of the resistance in turn briefed the president on the recent victories reached in the country's Red Sea coast and the role of the resistance in supporting the army in facing the Houthi militias, SPA added.