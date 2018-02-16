Hodeidah on way to liberation from Iranian-backed Houthis: President of Yemen

  • Friday 16, February 2018 in 10:25 AM
  • Yemeni President Abdrabbou Mansour Hadi
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Yemeni President Abdrabbou Mansour Hadi has said that the Yemeni coastal province of Hodeidah is on its way to becoming liberated from under the grips of Iranian-backed Houthi militias, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

In a telephone call with the commander of the Tihami resistance Abdulrahman Hajar on Thursday, President Hadi said that bringing about a federal Yemen and restoring the legitimate state is a "one package option that could not be reversed despite difficulties and challenges," the agency reported, adding that Hadi drew attention to the sacrifices of the Yemeni people and the generous support of Arab coalition forces.

The commander of the resistance in turn briefed the president on the recent victories reached in the country's Red Sea coast and the role of the resistance in supporting the army in facing the Houthi militias, SPA added.