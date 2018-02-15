Arab Coalition destroys ballistic missile launch pad in Yemen

The air strike resulted in the killing of eight members of the militia working in the missile force, while the Yemeni National Army is making qualitative progress in the restoration of new sites amid the mass escape and collapse of the members of the militia.

The UAE Armed Forces operating within the Saudi-led Arab Coalition Forces to Support Legitimacy in Yemen continue to carry out the fire, logistics and reconnaissance support operation for legitimacy support forces in Yemen as they progress towards the Al Jarrahi Directorate.