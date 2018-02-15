15 Russian private security workers dead in Syria

The incident happened at the company's weapons storage facility at Tabiya Jazira a few days ago in the northeastern province of Deir Ezzor, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



Observatory directory Rami Abdel Rahman said the company in question was in charge of "protecting the oil and gas fields controlled by the Syrian regime".



"Fifteen Russians working for a Russian private security company were killed in an explosion at a weapons depot of the company in Tabiya Jazira in Deir Ezzor province," he told AFP.



Seven other people, mostly pro-regime Syrian fighters, died in the blast, he added.