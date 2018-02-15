15 Russian private security workers dead in Syria

  • Thursday 15, February 2018 in 9:27 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: Fifteen Russians employed in Syria by a private security company were killed when an unexplained explosion rocked an arms depot at their base in the war-torn country, a monitor said Wednesday.
The incident happened at the company's weapons storage facility at Tabiya Jazira a few days ago in the northeastern province of Deir Ezzor, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Observatory directory Rami Abdel Rahman said the company in question was in charge of "protecting the oil and gas fields controlled by the Syrian regime".

"Fifteen Russians working for a Russian private security company were killed in an explosion at a weapons depot of the company in Tabiya Jazira in Deir Ezzor province," he told AFP.

Seven other people, mostly pro-regime Syrian fighters, died in the blast, he added.