Geneva Centre Executive Director meets the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

During the meeting held on 18 January at the Al-Azhar International Conference Centre, Ambassador Jazairy informed the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar regarding the Geneva Centre’s forthcoming World Conference entitled “Religions, Creeds and/or Other Value Systems: Joining Forces to Enhance Equal Citizenship Rights”.



During his discussion with the Grand Imam, the Geneva Centre’s Executive Director explained that the objective of the World Conference will be to harness the collective energy of religions, creeds and value systems in the pursuit of equal citizenship rights and to chart a forward-looking discussion to identify the required solutions to address the marginalization of disadvantaged and vulnerable social groups.



This major international conference will be organised in Geneva on 25 June 2018 under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal of Jordan and in collaboration with the World Council of Churches, the International Catholic Migration Commission and Bridges to Common Ground.

On behalf of the Sponsoring Committee of the World Conference, Ambassador Jazairy extended an invitation to His Eminence inviting him to be the Guest of Honour and to share this initiative for joint action in support of international solidarity and justice.



The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar informed the Geneva Centre’s Executive Director that this initiative was very much in harmony with the conference on “Freedom and Citizenship: Diversity and Integration” organised by Al-Azhar and the Council of Arab Elders from 28 February to 1 March 2017. He indicated that he would take a decision on this invitation in the near future.